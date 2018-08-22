Danny Boyle exits Bond franchise citing ‘creative differences’

Danny Boyle is no longer directing the next Bond movie. Danny Boyle is no longer directing the next Bond movie.

The next James Bond movie has lost its director. Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig, announced Tuesday that Danny Boyle has exited the project over “creative differences.”

Boyle, the director of Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, earlier this year confirmed that he would direct the 25th Bond film. Boyle and his regular collaborator John Hodge were working on the script.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

Production on the film, often referred to as Bond 25, was to begin in December. The movie is to be Craig’s fifth outing as James Bond, though endless speculation on his successor has been ongoing. Most recently, Idris Elba alluded to rumors of his casting by tweeting “Elba. Idris Elba.”

Boyle’s inclusion in the project was announced in May 2018 by the official James Bond handle as well. “We’ve been expecting you… #Bond25, Daniel Craig’s 5th outing as 007, will be directed by Academy Award-winning Danny Boyle from an original screenplay by John Hodge. Production is set to begin on 3 Dec 2018. MGM will partner with Universal Pictures to release the film worldwide,” read the tweet.

The 25th Bond film is scheduled for U.S. release on Nov. 8 next year but with Boyle leaving the project, a delay in the release doesn’t seem unlikely. The producers are yet to announce who will take over as the director now.

