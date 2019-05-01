Daniela Melchior to play Ratcatcher in Suicide Squad sequel

Toggle Menu
Daniela Melchior has reportedly landed a major role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. The film being directed bu James Gunn is slated to be released on August 5, 2021.

Daniela Melchior will portray villainous Ratcatcher in the James Gunn-directed film. (Photo: Daniela Melchior/Instagram)

Newcomer Daniela Melchior has reportedly landed a major role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

The Portuguese actor will portray villainous Ratcatcher in the James Gunn-directed film, reported Variety.

The character was originally portrayed as a man in the comics but will be reimagined for the movie.

Melchior joins fellow franchise newcomers — Idris Elba, John Cena and David Dastmalchian — as well as returning cast members Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney.

Gunn will write and direct the movie, which is expected to go into production later this year.

The Suicide Squad sequel is slated to be released on August 5, 2021.

