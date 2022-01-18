Daniel Radcliffe to play Grammy winner ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in new biopic

Daniel Radcliffe is all set to play Grammy-winning musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This is streamer Roku’s first original biopic and will stream on the OTT platform itself.

Yankovic has co-written the screenplay along with director Eric Appel, who is also set to helm the feature.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Expressing his delight that Radcliffe will be playing him in the movie, Weird Al said in a statement given to Variety, “I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

The film will go on floors in February in Los Angeles.