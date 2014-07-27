Daniel Radcliffe stopped from entering US due to visa problems

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US.

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US due to visa problems.

The 25-year-old British actor was stopped by American border guards while returning to the US for Comic-Con after attending a premiere of his new movie ‘What If’ in Toronto, reported Ace Showbiz.

Radcliffe was in the process of upgrading his current P-2 visa to an O-1 visa. P-2 visa is designed for foreign actors as well as entertainers and gives the performers residency right for the time they’re working on a project but cannot exceed a year.

The actor fortunately managed to get his visa upgraded and arrive on 2 AM in San Diego. He was in time for a scheduled Comic-Con panel later on July 25 afternoon with his co-star Juno Temple and director Alexandre Aja to discuss his film ‘Horns’.

Radcliffe stars as the protagonist in the adaptation of Joe Hill’s horror novel of the same title, playing Ignatius Perrish, a young man who grows horns after a mysterious death of his girlfriend.

