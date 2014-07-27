Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Daniel Radcliffe stopped from entering US due to visa problems

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US.

By: Press Trust of India | Los Angeles | Published: July 27, 2014 1:52:17 pm
'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US. ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US.
Related News

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe was initially denied entry to the US due to visa problems.

The 25-year-old British actor was stopped by American border guards while returning to the US for Comic-Con after attending a premiere of his new movie ‘What If’ in Toronto, reported Ace Showbiz.

Radcliffe was in the process of upgrading his current P-2 visa to an O-1 visa. P-2 visa is designed for foreign actors as well as entertainers and gives the performers residency right for the time they’re working on a project but cannot exceed a year.

The actor fortunately managed to get his visa upgraded and arrive on 2 AM in San Diego. He was in time for a scheduled Comic-Con panel later on July 25 afternoon with his co-star Juno Temple and director Alexandre Aja to discuss his film ‘Horns’.

Radcliffe stars as the protagonist in the adaptation of Joe Hill’s horror novel of the same title, playing Ignatius Perrish, a young man who grows horns after a mysterious death of his girlfriend.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now