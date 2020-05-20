Daniel Radcliffe finds Rupert Grint’s baby news ‘super weird’

Daniel Radcliffe was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. (Photo: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube) Daniel Radcliffe was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. (Photo: Watch What Happens Live/YouTube)

Actor Daniel Radcliffe says he felt “super weird” when he found out that his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint became a father recently.

Grint welcomed a baby girl with actor-girlfriend Georgia Groome early this month.

Radcliffe, who along with Grint and Emma Watson achieved global popularity as child actors from Harry Potter films, said the news hit him that he and his co-actors were growing up.

“I texted him the other day and said I was so happy for him and it’s very very cool. It’s also like super weird, for me, to think that we are all at the age where we are all having children, but we definitely are,” the 30-year-old actor said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He also joked how their trio, including Emma Watson, were “terrible yardsticks for how old people are”.

“It’s weird for all of us. I remember when I turned 30 I remember a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that they’re lapped,” Radcliffe quipped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.