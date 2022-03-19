Daniel Radcliffe not keen on returning to Harry Potter with the Cursed Child: ‘Not something I’m interested in doing’

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his titular role in the Harry Potter franchise, says he is not ready to return to the Wizarding World anytime soon. In a recent interaction with the New York Times, Radcliffe was asked whether he would be interested in a film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a two-part play penned by the franchise creator JK Rowling, Jack Thorne, and John Tiffany set in the same world.

The topic began with Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Potter movies, expressing his wish while in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he would love to return to the Wizarding World with an adaptation of Cursed Child. He added that if the trio of Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson were to return, it would be “a cinematic bliss” and evoke nostalgia in the same way the Star Wars sequel trilogy did to the fans.

However, Radcliffe gave NYT an honest answer. He said, “This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter okay and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

He added, “I’m never going to say never, but the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child immediately picks up after the epilogue of the Deathly Hallows and features the adult versions of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. The story mainly follows Harry and Ginny’s son Albus and Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry’s old enemy Draco Malfoy and his wife Astoria. They change a significant event in time out of kindness (in order to undo Cedric Diggory’s death at the request of his father) but end up making a mess of their reality instead.

Even after the Potter movies ended, the Wizarding World franchise continues on in the form of Fantastic Beasts movies and other media. A third Fantastic Beasts movie comes out early next month.