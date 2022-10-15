Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling mourn the loss of Robbie Coltrane. ‘He could fill any space with his brilliance’

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, died on October 14 at the age of 72. Condolences have started to pour in on social media. Apart from his millions of fans, his Harry Potter co-stars have paid tribute to the late actor.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the films, issued a statement to Deadline and called Coltrane ‘an incredible actor and a lovely man.’ His statement read, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling called Coltrane an ‘incredible talent’ in a tweet. She wrote, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favorite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly. Thank you for the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family.”

Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, shared an old photo on Instagram and wrote, “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything.”

Coltrane was in his early 20s when he began pursuing an acting career and went on to appear in all eight Harry Potter movies as the young wizard’s mentor. Apart from that, he also played a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers Golden Eye and The World is Not Enough. He also played Pip’s guardian Mr. Jaggers in a 2012 adaptation of Dickens’ Great Expectations. More recently, he was seen in the miniseries National Treasure.