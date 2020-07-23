Daniel Radcliffe’s top 5 movies: Swiss Army Man, What If and more

Daniel Radcliffe is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Here he is seen in stills from Horns and Swiss Army Man. Daniel Radcliffe is celebrating his 31st birthday today. Here he is seen in stills from Horns and Swiss Army Man.

It is British actor Daniel Radcliffe’s 31st birthday today. And while he was introduced to the world as the ‘boy wizard’ Harry Potter, Daniel went on to establish himself as a force to reckon with. His choices as a successful star (mind you, he was already a bonafide star after the release of multiple HP films) and his ability to deftly fit into a multitude of genres proved he was here to stay. Here is a look at some of his best work. And no, the listicle doesn’t take into account the Harry Potter movies.

Swiss Army Man

Weird and impressive are probably the two words that best describe this Daniel Radcliffe and Paul Dano starrer. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Swiss Army Man follows the character of Paul Dano who one day discovers a dead body ashore as he is trying to take his own life. The two later develop a unique friendship even as Paul manoeuvres Daniel’s character’s cadaver not unlike a swiss army knife. The film released to widespread critical acclaim in 2016.

Kill Your Darlings

A biographical drama on the beatnik poet Allen Ginsberg, this John Krokidas movie is thrilling and deeply seductive. And naturally, it will appeal to you on a different level if you are familiar with Ginsberg and his work. Lead actors Daniel Radcliffe and Dane DeHaan are bold and fearless in their portrayals of poets Allen Ginsberg and Lucien Carr.

What If

This film is the only romantic comedy on the list. And it is a damn good one too. Starring Zoe Kazan and Daniel Radcliffe in the lead roles, the movie is a predictable rom-com. But what breathes life into it is its witty writing and the sparkling chemistry that Daniel and Zoe share. Also, watch out for a hilarious Adam Driver before he became ‘The Adam Driver.’

You can stream What If on YouTube.

Horns

Pandemonium ensues when Daniel Radcliffe’s character is falsely accused of raping and murdering his girlfriend, played by Juno Temple. Based on the book by Joe Hills, this 2014 movie is a delicious horror-comedy that will offer you a new take on the twisted minds of humans. The film was directed and produced by Alexandre Aja with a script by Keith Bunin.

Guns Akimbo

While the premise of the movie is interesting enough to give it a shot, the execution failed to live up to its promise. Daniel Radcliffe’s character is fond of video games until he one day finds himself, and more specifically, his hands bolted onto a pair of guns. The rest of the narrative takes off from there. Also starring Samara Weaving, Guns Akimbo released last year.

