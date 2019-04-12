Toggle Menu
Daniel Dae Kim hails Hellboy makers for doing the ‘right thing’ after whitewashing rowhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/daniel-dae-kim-hails-hellboy-makers-for-doing-right-thing-5672677/

Daniel Dae Kim hails Hellboy makers for doing the ‘right thing’ after whitewashing row

Daniel Dae Kim replaced Deadpool star Ed Skrein for the role of Daimio in Hellboy after Skrein's casting caused a huge controversy and the makers were accused of whitewashing.

Daniel Dae Kim in Hellboy
Daniel Dae Kim has lauded Hellboy director Neil Marshall and the producers for doing the “right thing”.

Daniel Dae Kim has lauded Hellboy director Neil Marshall and the film’s producers for doing “right thing” by recasting the character of Ben Daimio with an Asian-American actor.

The makers had roped in Deadpool star Ed Skrein for the role Daimio, an Asian character as per the Dark Horse Comics. His casting led to a huge controversy with people accusing the producers of whitewashing.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dae Kim said he is “grateful” to Marshall and the makers for taking the action to correct a wrong.

“It’s an important thing to take action, and what Neil and the producers did was take action,” the actor said.

Advertising

“I am a direct beneficiary of that, but I think all of us benefit by having a role that’s intended for an Asian being played by an Asian. So I’m grateful for him and the producers, who did the right thing, ultimately,” he added.

Hellboy, also starring Milla Jovovich and Sasha Lane, released this Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Shah Rukh Khan on Colonel Raj Kumar Kapoor: He made a Fauji out of a boy, will miss him
2 Student of the Year 2 producer Karan Johar: What Tiger Shroff does, no one else can ever do
3 Aaron Eckhart to star in Wander