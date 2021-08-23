Daniel Craig says he won’t leave much money for his children, calls bestowing inheritance ‘distasteful’

English actor Daniel Craig has said that after he does not want to leave too much of his wealth to his children. The actor was recently said to be receiving $100 million (approx Rs 744 crore) upfront for Knives Out sequels in a recent report. He will also reportedly pocket $25 million (Rs 185 crore) for the upcoming James Bond movie.

But the actor’s kids likely will not see much of it.

He said in an interview with Candis Magazine, “Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed? I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about $11 billion, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too.

“My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go,” Craig added.

Craig also said that for him it is “distasteful” for him to leave his money to his children. He has two children, one with ex-wife Fiona Loudon and one with current wife and actor Rachel Weisz. Weisz also has a kid with Darren Aronofsky.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig will next be seen in the much-awaited 25th James Bond movie. Titled No Time to Die, the film has been delayed multiple times. Its current release date is September 30 in the UK and October 8 in the US.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux reprise their roles from previous films, while Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen join the franchise with No Time To Die.

He will also reprise the role of Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequels to Rian Johnson’s Knives out.