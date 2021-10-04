Daniel Craig to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next to Roger Moore

English actor Daniel Craig, who ended his journey as James Bond with No Time to Die, is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, reported People Magazine.

The publication said that Craig’s star will be placed next to the star of former Bond actor Roger Moore. Craig will become the fourth Bond actor after Moore, David Niven and Pierce Brosnan to earn the honour.

Read No Time to Die's review | Daniel Craig’s era as 007 ends with most un-Bond like film

Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement quoted by People: “Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore.”

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig is receiving a lot of praise for his performance in No Time to Die, with some saying it is the best performance of his career.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the film follows a jaded bond who has retired from MI6 but gets recruited by the CIA to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes return from previous films. Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah join the franchise with No Time to Die.

Daniel Craig will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s sequel to 2019’s Knives Out.