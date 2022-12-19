scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Daniel Craig says no regrets about quitting James Bond role: ‘He’s not really dead’

Daniel Craig has moved on to the Knives Out series, the second instalment of which, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," is available on Netflix starting December 23. 

daniel craigDaniel Craig in a still from Spectre.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Hollywood star Daniel Craig recently opened up about quitting the James Bond role, not just this, the 54-year-old star revealed that he discussed killing the character with franchise producer Barbara Broccoli.

“I had an incredibly fortunate 17 years of my life making this. I literally want to spend the next 20 years of my life trying to unhook it all and try and put it into a place because it was incredible. I left it where I wanted it to be. And I was given the chance to do that with the last movie,” Variety quoted the actor as saying.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, when podcast host Kearney said that Bond had been killed off, Craig said, “He’s not really dead. I’m gone, but it says right at the end [of “No Time to Die”] that Bond will return, so he must return at some point.”

Also Read |When Fawad Khan played James Bond: Actor is unrecognisable in his earlier shows, films. Watch

When Kearney asked about the character’s reimagining, Craig responded, “I don’t know if it sounds disingenuous, I said to Barbara a long time ago, back in 2006, ‘If I do all of these movies, and we get it right, can we kill him off,’ and she said, ‘Yes, you can.’ And I was thinking about myself, about my postponed career and I was trying to think of how that would work, but I was also thinking what they did with ‘Casino Royale’ – they had the chance to reset with that because they went back to the beginning. I thought you’ll have a chance to reset again. That kind of seems to be like a good move.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

In response to how Bond appears to be killed off on an island at the climax of “No Time to Die,” actor Daniel Craig revealed to the British newspaper “The Times”, that “Real tragedy is when you have absolutely no choice. We had to find a way to make his death no choice. It was the happiest Bond had ever been because he’d found exactly what he was looking for. Like everyone on Earth, he was just looking for love.”

Craig has moved on to the Knives Out series, the second instalment of which, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” is available on Netflix starting December 23.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:36:13 pm
Next Story

IIT Placements 2022: Phase 1 concludes at IIT Kanpur; 1128 students hired

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close