Daniel Craig says he doesn’t ‘want to go back’ to James Bond: ‘I need to move on from it’

Daniel Craig, who redefined James Bond’s character like no other actor before him, says he doesn’t want to go back to playing the much-coveted role again. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor opened up about bidding goodbye to the world-famous spy.

When asked to reflect upon the whole journey of playing James Bond, Daniel Craig said he doesn’t have a proper answer to that because he hasn’t processed it yet entirely. “It’s just too big of a thing to really get into a pithy comment. It’s been a large part of my life and has taken up most of my working life for the past 17-18 years now. And to really put that into some sort of perspective, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to do it. Really. It’s not that I’ll not want to, but to sort of sum it up, how does one sum that up?”

On top of making the character more modern, Craig also brought vulnerability to his Bond. However, it all came to an end with No Time to Die (2021) as Daniel Craig’s James Bond sacrifices himself for his loved ones.

When probed about the reason for such a dramatic end, the Knives Out actor said it would enable him and the franchise to get a good star. “Two things, one for myself and one for the franchise… One, for the franchise, was that resets start again, which the franchise did with me,” said and added, “The other was so that I could move on. I don’t want to go back. I suppose, I should be so lucky if they were to ask me back, but the fact is I need to move on from it. The sacrifice that he makes in the movie was for love and there’s no greater sacrifice. So it seemed like a good thing to end on.”

Daniel Craig first played the role of James Bond in Casino Royale (2006). He went on to act in four more Bond feature films — Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time To Die–in a span of 15 years.

He will next be seen as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, a standalone sequel to Knives Out (2019).