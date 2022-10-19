scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Daniel Craig receives same royal honour as his former on-screen avatar James Bond

The official Twitter account of The Royal Family shared a photograph of Daniel Craig from the ceremony held at the Windsor Castle.

Daniel Craig Royal honorPrincess Anne awarded Daniel Craig the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George. (Photo: RoyalFamily/Twitter)

Daniel Craig has received the same honour as James Bond, the fictional British spy the actor played in five films. On Tuesday morning, Princess Anne awarded the 54-year-old star the Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, a British order of chivalry founded in 1818. It’s the very recognition the fictional 007 character, created by Ian Fleming, received.

The official Twitter account of The Royal Family shared a photograph from the ceremony held at the Windsor Castle. “We’ve been expecting you…” the tweet reads.

“The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George — the same honour held by his character James Bond — in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre.” In his novels, Fleming mentioned that Bond received the distinction in From Russia with Love and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

In 2021, Craig was appointed honorary commander in the UK Royal Navy. Bond was also a member of the Royal Navy.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The actor succeeded Pierce Brosnan in the role of Bond, making his debut with the 2006 film Casino Royale. His last appearance as the suave MI6 agent was last year’s No Time To Die.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

Craig will next reprise his role of the detective Benoit Blanc in the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:52:55 pm
Next Story

When Meghan Markle was treated like a ‘bimbo’, told to ‘suck in’ her stomach

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Sanjay Kapoor cuts a grand photo-cake in Dubai on 60th birthday
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement