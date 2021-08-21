scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die gets a new release date

The date for No Time to Die has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theaters around the world closed their doors.

By: Reuters | Los Angeles |
August 21, 2021 10:12:59 am
no time to die release dateNo Time To Die marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as the British secret agent. (Photo: James Bond/Twitter)

The new James Bond movie No Time To Die on Friday set a world premiere date for late September, despite speculation in the entertainment industry that the film’s release might be delayed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus epidemic.

A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on September 28, ahead of the planned September 30 release date in U.K. movie theaters.

It is due to be released in the United States on October 8.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The date for No Time to Die has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 as movie theaters around the world closed their doors and restrictions were placed on audience capacity.

James Bond movies are among the most valuable film franchises in Hollywood, with 2015’s Spectre raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while Skyfall in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

The film, which cost an estimated $200 million to produce, marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as the British secret agent and is among the most anticipated potential blockbusters this fall.

However, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States and elsewhere, raising concern about whether audiences will feel safe sitting in cinemas.

Box office receipts for recent big releases, including Black Widow and The Suicide Squad, have been disappointing as Hollywood studios have released some films on streaming platforms.

Takings at the box office for North America are running about 50% behind the same period in 2019, according to Variety.

Sony Corp’s movie studio last week delayed the release of the superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage by nearly a month to mid-October.

