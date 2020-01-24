Daniel Craig confirms exit from James Bond

Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed that No Time To Die will be his last film as James Bond.

The actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Asked by host if he was done with Bond, Craig replied “Yes. It’s done.”

The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, and went on to reprise his role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015).

Craig also shared the reason for bringing Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to work on the No Time To Die script.

“I knew she was great from ‘Fleabag’. But I watched ‘Killing Eve’, and I saw what she did with that, and I just thought it was just spectacular,” he said.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is scheduled to be released on April 8.

The movie also features Lea Seydoux reprising her Spectre role of psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner and Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny. Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M.

Rami Malek plays the main antagonist in the film.

