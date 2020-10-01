Daniel Bernhadt to return as Agent Johnson for Matrix 4

Daniel Bernhadt had starred as Johnson in 2003's The Matrix Reloaded. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Actor and stuntman Daniel Bernhardt will be reprising his role of Agent Johnson in upcoming sci-fi film The Matrix 4. Bernhardt joins Hollywood stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss who are reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, reported Deadline.

The actor had starred as Johnson in 2003’s The Matrix Reloaded. Lana Wachowski, one half of the Wachowskis who helmed all the previous three films in the franchise with sister Lilly, is directing the new project.

The fourth installment will also see actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson returning as Niobe and The Merovingian, respectively. They are joined by series newcomers Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J Smith and Ellen Hollman.

Lana Wachowski has penned the film’s script with Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. The franchise started with 1999’s The Matrix that depicted a dystopian future where artificial beings have taken over humanity, which is unknowingly trapped inside a simulated reality, called the Matrix.

It was followed by two sequels — The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. Produced by Warner Bros Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures, Matrix 4 is scheduled to be released on April 1, 2022.

