First Man director Damien Chazelle: Ryan Gosling was the only choice to play Neil Armstrong

First Man director Damien Chazelle says he had no one but Ryan Gosling in his mind to essay the role of Neil Armstrong in the film.

The director-actor duo, who reunites for the moon landing film, started discussing the project even before they worked on their first, the Oscar-winning La La Land, EW reported.

“Ryan and I started talking about this movie a while ago. Back before we even made La La Land together. In my mind, I never really thought of anyone but Ryan in this role,” Chazelle said.

But finding Janet, Armstrong’s wife, was trickier. But after the director heard The Crown actor Claire Foy read from a real interview Janet had once given, he knew she was perfect for the part.

The film is slated to be released on October 12.

