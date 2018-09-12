Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018
First Man director Damien Chazelle: Ryan Gosling was the only choice to play Neil Armstrong

After La La Land, Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling have joined hands again for First Man, based on the life of Neil Armstrong. The film is scheduled to be released on October 12.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: September 12, 2018 9:39:05 am
ryan gosling in first man Ryan Gosling was the only choice for the director to play Neil Armstrong.
First Man director Damien Chazelle says he had no one but Ryan Gosling in his mind to essay the role of Neil Armstrong in the film.

The director-actor duo, who reunites for the moon landing film, started discussing the project even before they worked on their first, the Oscar-winning La La Land, EW reported.

“Ryan and I started talking about this movie a while ago. Back before we even made La La Land together. In my mind, I never really thought of anyone but Ryan in this role,” Chazelle said.

But finding Janet, Armstrong’s wife, was trickier. But after the director heard The Crown actor Claire Foy read from a real interview Janet had once given, he knew she was perfect for the part.

The film is slated to be released on October 12.

