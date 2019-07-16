Damien Chazelle wants to reunite with Emma Stone for Babylon

Damien Chazelle is working on his next feature film Babylon and the filmmaker wants to reunite with his La La Land star Emma Stone for the project.

According to Variety, Chazelle has penned the screenplay and is attached to direct the movie.

Marc Platt, who produced La La Land, is one of the producers on Babylon along with Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

Exact plot details are currently under wraps, but the story is said to be set during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies.

In the period piece set in the 1920s Hollywood, Chazelle wants to cast Stone in the role of Clara Bow, the early sex symbol and box office star of the movie industry.

Chazelle is right now busy with his Netflix series The Eddy, while Stone is fresh out of the success of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite and TV series Maniac.