Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson to star in Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion

Dakota Johnson is best know for playing Anastasia Steele in 50 Shades of Grey trilogy. (Photo: Reuters)

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson has been signed to star in a Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s popular novel Persuasion. According to Variety, the movie will go on floors in May. It is being developed by MRC Film studio with Netflix. MRC Film has previously backed Knives Out and The Lovebirds.

While Carrie Cracknell will make her feature directorial debut, the screenplay will be adapted by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow. Andrew Lazar and Christina Weiss Lurie are the producers.

Persuasion has been described as a “modern, witty approach” to a beloved story. It follows the life of its 27-year-old unmarried protagonist Anne Elliot whose snob family is on the brink of bankruptcy. Anne reconnects with a man she was once persuaded to reject, giving herself a second chance at love.

Jane Austen, known for bestselling classics like Sense and Sensibility, Pride and Prejudice and Emma, wrote her last novel Persuasion in 1817, that got published six months after her death the same year. It went on to have multiple screen adaptations, including the 2007 TV movie starring Sally Hawkins.

Dakota recently starred in Our Friend. Known for playing Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades trilogy adapted from EL James’ work, Dakota will also be seen in The Lost Daughter and Am I OK?

Netflix’s Persuasion comes in the picture, as another production of the same novel is currently in the works at Searchlight Pictures. The project was announced in September 2020, and stars Succession actor Sarah Snook. It is being directed by Mahalia Belo and written by Jessica Swale.