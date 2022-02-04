Dakota Johnson to foray into superhero movies with Madame Web?

Dakota Johnson, best known for Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and Suspiria, is in talks to star in a movie on Marvel character Madame Web, reported Deadline. The film will be a part of Sony’s burgeoning self-contained cinematic universe based on Spider-Man and its supporting characters, inspired by the success of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The said Spider-Verse, so to speak, has already had two Venom movies and one Morbius movie which is due for release.

Clearly, Sony is taking a different route when it comes to adapting Madame Web for the big screen, as in the comics she is depicted as an old, blind female mutant who possesses cerebral powers like genius-level intellect, clairvoyance, and precognition. And due to her condition called myasthenia gravis, she is limited to one location.

Madame Web as seen in comics. (Photo: Marvel Comics)

It is natural that Sony would want to develop a cinematic universe based on Spider-Man as the studio’s recent films in association with Marvel Studios and involving Tom Holland in the role of the web-slinger have been extremely profitable.

For instance, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a small Spider-Verse movie in its own right, has become the sixth biggest movie in history, in terms of worldwide box office collection.

The Indian Express film critic Shalini Langer gave the film 3.5 stars. She wrote in her review, “With great power comes great responsibility, is the motto Peter Parker aka Spider-Man has lived by. But great power also has great consequences, and if this third instalment in the Spider-Man franchise was when you were hoping Tom Holland would grow up to that realisation, you are in for a disappointment. Yes, No Way Home is all that you have been hearing and talking about. Yes, it gives you bangs to the power of three for your buck. Yes, it is gratifying to indulge in your favourite Spider-Men films of the recent past once more. And yes, Holland’s Peter remains as likable and eager as ever.”

It is not known whether Sony, which owns the big-screen rights to Spider-Man, will continue to collaborate with Disney-owned Marvel Studios or incorporate Spidey in its own Spider-Verse.

Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Woman, Nightwatch, and The Sinister Six are some of the movies that are in various stages of development.