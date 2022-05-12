scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Daisy Ridley to topline noir thriller Magpie

Magpie follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
May 12, 2022 7:30:27 am
Daisy RidleyDaisy Ridley in a scene of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. (Photo: starwarsmovies/Instagram)

Star Wars alum Daisy Ridley will topline an upcoming noir thriller movie, titled Magpie.

The 30-year-old actor will star with Shazad Latif, known for featuring in Spooks and Star Trek: Discovery, in the movie.

According to Deadline, Award-winning British theatre talent Sam Yates will make his feature directorial debut with the film, which will also feature actor Matilda Lutz.

Also Read |Star Wars: How George Lucas created one of the biggest movie franchises of all time

Based on an original idea by Ridley, the film’s script has been penned by writer Tom Bateman. It follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star.

Magpie is produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon of 55 Films. It is expected to start shooting early next year in London.

Ridley is best known for playing Rey in three Star Wars movies — The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

She will next star in the psychological thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter and biographical drama Young Woman and the Sea.

