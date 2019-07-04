Daisy Ridley on Star Wars The Last Jedi getting negative reaction: I also think it’s fair

Actor Daisy Ridley has says she was not “surprised” by the backlash her 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi had received as she believes the fans are very much attached to the franchise.

Talking to USA Today, Ridley, who is set to reprise her role of Rey in the franchise’s upcoming installment The Rise of Skywalker, said it was “fair” on the fans part to have strong reaction to anything which they believe is “wrong”.

“I wasn’t surprised, no. It’s just a different thing. Everyone’s going to have an opinion now anyway on the internet, but I also think it’s fair,” the actor said.

Directed by Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi had received criticism from fans for killing a key character of the franchise and also for its story.

Ridley said, “If people hold something incredibly dear and think they know how it should be and it’s not like that, it’s fair for people to think they were done wrong. It doesn’t mean they were ultimately, Rian’s a filmmaker and one person can’t dictate how a film is supposed to be but freedom of expression, sure.”

The Rise of Skywalker, directed by JJ Abrams, will bow out on December 20 this year.