Daisy Ridley says Rey was almost a Kenobi in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ultimately revealed Rey to be the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine. (Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney)

British star Daisy Ridley has revealed that the makers of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker initially toyed with the idea that her character Rey was an ancestor of Jedi master Obi Wan-Kenobi. The JJ Abrams-directed film, third in the long-running franchise’s sequel trilogy, had ultimately revealed Rey to be the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine.

During her virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ridley told guest host Josh Gad that Rey’s heritage was constantly changing, even when they were filming the movie.

“At the beginning there was toying with like an Obi-Wan connection. There were like different versions, and then it really went to that she was no one. Then it came to Episode IX and JJ pitched me the film and was like, ‘Oh yeah, Palpatine’s grandaughter’,” the 28-year-old actor said.

“I was like, ‘Awesome!’ Then two weeks later he was like, ‘Oh, we’re not sure.’ So it kept changing. Even as we were filming I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be,” she added.

The twist wasn’t appreciated by the franchise fans as many believed that Abrams was trying to undo the revelation in 2017 movie The Last Jedi that Rey’s parent were actually “nobodies”.

The Rise of Skywalker, which released in December 2019, was also criticised for sidelining many characters, including John Boyega’s Finn and Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico.

