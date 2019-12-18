Daisy Ridley: People will be very happy with Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

Daisy Ridley’s Rey faces her biggest challenge in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Rey’s journey comes to an end as she with the rest of the resistance takes on Kylo Ren-led First Order.

Talking about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ridley said, “I think if the audience experiences anything like what we experienced making it, I think people will be very happy. JJ is like a fanboy who wants to make a great film. Everybody is great at their job, and wanted to make a great film. Everyone is working hard to serve this one thing.”

She added, “Hopefully the film will be great, and I think it will be really moving. It’s really emotional for me at least, and I think it has been for other people. If you took away the space element, it’s just people trying to figure it out, and being confronted with these really difficult obstacles. It’s these really moving small and big stories that are all interlinked and how one thing has cause and effect that’s affecting the fate of the galaxy, so hopefully they will feel that watching it.”

Daisy Ridley also spoke about the camaraderie between Rey, Poe and Finn. She said, “It’s been really fun because I hadn’t properly worked with Oscar Isaac before. In this one, you see Rey and Poe in a bit of a frictional friendship, which is really fun because that’s how friends are. I really liked it. And John Boyega is just great. To do a film with someone you don’t get on with that well must be really difficult. I thank the universe all the time that it was John who I got to be with. Because he’s just amazing.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s synopsis reads, “Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases on December 20.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd