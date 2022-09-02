scorecardresearch
Daisy Edgar-Jones’ mystery drama Where The Crawdads Sing to hit Indian theatres on Sep 16

Where the Crawdads Sing stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr and Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn.

Daisy Edgar-Jones poses for paparazzi during the London screening of Where The Crawdads Sing.

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones’ upcoming mystery drama movie Where the Crawdads Sing will release in India on September 16. Based on author Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name, the movie will be released by Sony Pictures Entertainment India in the country, the studio said in a press release on Friday.

Directed by Olivia Newman, the film is set in the mid-20th century and centres on Kya (Edgar-Jones), a young woman who is abandoned by her family and has to raise herself all alone in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

However, when her former boyfriend is found dead, Kya is thrust into the spotlight, instantly branded by the local townspeople and law enforcement as the prime suspect for his murder.

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has produced the movie through her production company Hello Sunshine. Where the Crawdads Sing also stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr and Oscar-nominated actor David Strathairn.

First published on: 02-09-2022 at 03:40:13 pm
