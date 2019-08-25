D23 Expo: Black Panther 2, The Eternals and other major Marvel announcements

Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to develop even as some of the major players like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man are out. This was evident at the D23 Expo, in which Kevin Feige and others announced numerous projects for Disney+, the House of Mouse’s upcoming streaming service, and also for the big screen.

Here is every major Marvel announcement made at the D23 Expo:

Black Panther 2

Another look at Director Ryan Coogler as he announces the release date of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther 2 at the #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/BJ7gywcm50 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 25, 2019

Everybody knew there would be a sequel to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther (what with its 700 million dollars just in the domestic market), but it has become official only now. Chadwick Boseman will also make a comeback. Martin Freeman has indicated that his CIA agent Everett Ross will also be a part of the film.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“We worked hard on giving you something special. We really wanted it to be right. We are still working on it,” Coogler said at the event. There were no plot details but we do know the release date: May 6, 2022.

The Eternals expands cast

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

A closer look at the cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS on stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/bTSkoXh6xI — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

Take a look at the incredible cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS, on stage at the #D23Expo (1/2) pic.twitter.com/6TXvWIeaB9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 25, 2019

Take a look at the incredible cast of Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS, on stage at the #D23Expo (2/2) pic.twitter.com/Dq05F7Kk44 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 25, 2019

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan are the two new names to join the already star-studded The Eternals. While Harington will play the role of Dane Whitman/Black Knight, a non-Eternal superhero who has been part of the Avengers, Chan will play the role of Sersi, one of the major Eternals. At the event, the look of actors like Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in their roles was also revealed.

She-Hulk

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/fUrYwfGLOQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

She-Hulk is the female version of the Incredible Hulk and she will headline her own Disney+ series. There is no premiere date.

Ms Marvel

Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/serwRYXsRG — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

It will be the Kamala Khan version of the character of Ms Marvel we will see in a Disney+ series. A teen Pakistani-American, Kamala in the comics, discovers she has ‘Inhuman’ genes that give her shapeshifting abilities and superhuman healing. No premiere date is available yet.

Moon Knight

Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/iMHyl7BuAQ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 23, 2019

Popularly called the Marvel’s Batman, Moon Knight shares similarities with Bruce Wayne like being rich and using high-tech gadgets to beat up criminals. However, he suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has troubles distinguishing between reality and hallucination. No premiere date was revealed.

Black Widow footage

Footage from the upcoming Black Widow movie starring Scarlett Johansson was also revealed at D23 Expo. The video delved deep into Natasha Romanoff’s pre-Avengers life. Black Widow movie hits theaters on May 1, 2020.

What If…?

There was also a sneak peek into the What If…? animated series at the event. Feige explained, “The series is based on possibilities that we thought of over the years. It takes a storyline you know, brings about a bit of a change in it. So, 23 films you’ve seen, one episode from each has been changed. For example, what if Hayley Atwell‘s Peggy Carter had received the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers?”