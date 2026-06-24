Made for Rs 7.5 cr, Curry Barker’s Obsession has earned Rs 79 cr in India: ‘I’m shocked’

Curry Barker’s horror film Obsession has made history with its box office collection not only at the worldwide box office, but also in India. While it has amassed over $334 million globally, Obsession has earned almost Rs 79 crore in India, becoming the biggest Hollywood hit in the country this year so far. Barker, a 26-year-old YouTuber, who made his feature directorial debut with Obsession, admits he can’t believe the film has done so well in India, or elsewhere.

‘Did not expect’ Obsession to become such a massive hit

“I definitely did not expect Obsession to be a big hit in India. I didn’t expect it to be a big hit anywhere, really. You hope and dream that your movie is successful and that it resonates with people. But I can’t believe what it’s doing. I mean, we made this movie for nothing. I just can’t believe that it’s getting the recognition that it’s getting,” confessed Barker.