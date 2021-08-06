Cry Macho trailer: Clint Eastwood is tasked with escorting a kid from Mexico to Texas

Clint Eastwood turned 91 in May this year. At this age, he remains as active as he ever was, both directing and starring in movies. Judging by his upcoming movie, this definitive Western actor appears to be as fit as somebody 25-30 years younger.

His latest is Cry Macho, which is the big screen adaptation of N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel. The story has a former rodeo star and horse-breeder Mike Milo (Eastwood), who has become an alcoholic after his divorce who gets a job to bring back his ex-boss’ son safely from Mexico. The film traces their difficult journey to Texas.

Cry Macho looks lighter than some of the other movies Eastwood has been a part with. We see a lot of banter between the old man and the kid.

Overall, the film looks fun. It is not as self-contemplative as the original, but we are long way off from getting tired of Clint Eastwood playing the dour, stoic old man with still strength in his limbs to take on multiple bad guys.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama “Cry Macho.” The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.”

Cry Macho is scheduled to be released on September 17, 2021.