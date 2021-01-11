Critics Choice Super Awards: Complete winners list

The inaugural edition of Critics Choice Super Awards was held on Sunday. The virtually held ceremony celebrated genre films and shows.
Amazon Prime Video’s subversive superhero show The Boys took home the most trophies – 4. Hulu’s Palm Springs and Disney+’s Soul were the joint runner-ups with 3 trophies.
Here are all the winners:
Best Action Movie
Da 5 Bloods
Best Animated Movie
Soul
Best Horror Movie
The Invisible Man
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Palm Springs
Best Superhero Movie
The Old Guard
Best Villain in a Movie
Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog
Best Actor in an Action Movie
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Best Actress in an Action Movie
Betty Gilpin, The Hunt
Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie
Jamie Foxx, Soul
Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie
Tina Fey, Soul
Best Actor in a Horror Movie
Vince Vaughn, Freaky
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie
Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey
Best Action Series
Vikings
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman
Best Horror Series
Lovecraft Country
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
The Mandalorian
Best Superhero Series
The Boys
Best Villain in a Series
Antony Starr, The Boys
Best Actor in an Action Series
Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer
Best Actress in an Action Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series
Will Arnett, BoJack Horseman
Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series
Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn
Best Actor in a Horror Series
Jensen Ackles, Supernatural
Best Actress in a Horror Series
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard
Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Superhero Series
Antony Starr, The Boys
Best Actress in a Superhero Series
Aya Cash, The Boys
Additionally, the Star Trek franchise was bestowed with the Legacy Award. Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the honour.
