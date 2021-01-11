Critics Choice Super Awards: Complete winners list

Palm Springs, The Boys and Soul were the big winners. (Photo: Hulu, Amazon Studios and Pixar)

The inaugural edition of Critics Choice Super Awards was held on Sunday. The virtually held ceremony celebrated genre films and shows.

Amazon Prime Video’s subversive superhero show The Boys took home the most trophies – 4. Hulu’s Palm Springs and Disney+’s Soul were the joint runner-ups with 3 trophies.

Here are all the winners:

Best Action Movie

A still from Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. (Photo: Netflix) A still from Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. (Photo: Netflix)

Da 5 Bloods

Best Animated Movie

Soul

Best Horror Movie

Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man. (Photo: Universal) Elisabeth Moss in The Invisible Man. (Photo: Universal)

The Invisible Man

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

A still from Palm Springs. (Photo: Hulu) A still from Palm Springs. (Photo: Hulu)

Palm Springs

Best Superhero Movie

A still from The Old Guard. (Photo: Netflix) A still from The Old Guard. (Photo: Netflix)

The Old Guard

Best Villain in a Movie

Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog. (Photo: Paramount) Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog. (Photo: Paramount)

Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog

Best Actor in an Action Movie

Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods. (Photo: Netflix) Delroy Lindo in Da 5 Bloods. (Photo: Netflix)

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actress in an Action Movie

Betty Gilpin in The Hunt. (Photo: Universal Pictures) Betty Gilpin in The Hunt. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Betty Gilpin, The Hunt

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Movie

Jamie Foxx, Soul

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Movie

Tina Fey, Soul

Best Actor in a Horror Movie

Vince Vaughn in Freaky. (Photo: Netflix) Vince Vaughn in Freaky. (Photo: Netflix)

Vince Vaughn, Freaky

Best Actress in a Horror Movie

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs

Best Actor in a Superhero Movie

Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask in Birds of Prey. (Photo: Warner Bros) Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis/Black Mask in Birds of Prey. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Ewan McGregor, Birds of Prey

Best Actress in a Superhero Movie

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey

Best Action Series

A still from Vikings. (Photo: History) A still from Vikings. (Photo: History)

Vikings

Best Animated Series

BoJack Horseman

Best Horror Series

Lovecraft Country

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

A still from The Mandalorian. (Photo: Disney+) A still from The Mandalorian. (Photo: Disney+)

The Mandalorian

Best Superhero Series

The Boys

Best Villain in a Series

Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys. (Photo: Amazon Studios) Anthony Starr as Homelander in The Boys. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Antony Starr, The Boys

Best Actor in an Action Series

Daveed Diggs, Snowpiercer

Best Actress in an Action Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series

Will Arnett, BoJack Horseman

Best Voice Actress in an Animated Series

Kaley Cuoco, Harley Quinn

Best Actor in a Horror Series

Jensen Ackles in Supernatural. (Photo: The CW) Jensen Ackles in Supernatural. (Photo: The CW)

Jensen Ackles, Supernatural

Best Actress in a Horror Series

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Patrick Stewart, Star Trek: Picard

Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series

Natasia Demetriou in What We Do in the Shadows. (Photo: FX) Natasia Demetriou in What We Do in the Shadows. (Photo: FX)

Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Superhero Series

Antony Starr, The Boys

Best Actress in a Superhero Series

Aya Cash as Stormfront in The Boys. (Photo: Amazon Studios) Aya Cash as Stormfront in The Boys. (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Aya Cash, The Boys

Additionally, the Star Trek franchise was bestowed with the Legacy Award. Patrick Stewart and Sonequa Martin-Green accepted the honour.