Critics’ Choice Movie Awards 2020: The Irishman grabs most nominations

Martin Scorsese’s epic mob movie The Irishman leads the nominations with 14 nods. Martin Scorsese’s epic mob movie The Irishman leads the nominations with 14 nods.

The nominations for the 2020 edition of Critics’ Choice Movie Awards have been unveiled. The awards are given out by the American-Canadian Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) to honour the best in cinema.

Martin Scorsese’s epic mob movie The Irishman leads the nominations with 14 nods. Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the runner-up with 12 nominations.

When it comes to television, Ava DuVernay’s miniseries for Netflix, When They See Us, scored the most nominations: six. This Is Us and Schitt’s Creek are nominated in five categories. Barry, Game of Thrones, Watchmen, Chernobyl, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Crown, The Good Fight, Unbelievable and others have earned four nominations.

Here are all the nominations in major categories

Best Picture

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was the runner-up with 12 nominations. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood was the runner-up with 12 nominations.

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

William Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in a still from The Lighthouse. William Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in a still from The Lighthouse.

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Original Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

A still from Joker. A still from Joker.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame. Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers: Endgame.

Best Visual Effects

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Best Animated Feature

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

A still from Frozen II. A still from Frozen II.

Best Action Movie

1917

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Comedy

Booksmart

Dolemite Is My Name

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Us

Best Foreign Language Film

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Score

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

A still from The Crown. A still from The Crown.

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Limited Series

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

When They See Us (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd