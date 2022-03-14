Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Power of the Dog, Ted Lasso win big, here is the full winners list

March 14, 2022 4:23:41 pm
Critics’ Choice Awards for the year 2022 were given out on Sunday, March 13. These awards are given by American-Canadian Critics Choice Association and they honour the best in film and TV. The ceremony is usually held in mid-January. This year, it was rescheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and newer variants of the coronavirus.
The awards ceremony was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. This is the fourth consecutive time Diggs has hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony.
Going in, movies Belfast and West Side Story were tied for the most number of nominations with 11 nods, trailed by Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 nods each.
In TV shows, Succession was at the top with 8 nominations, followed by Evil and Mare of Easttown with 5 nods each.
While The Power of the Dog emerged as the big winner among movies with 4 wins, Ted Lasso received the most trophies (also 4) among television shows.
Billy Crystal was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here are all the winners:
FILM:
Best Picture
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
tick, tick… BOOM!
West Side Story
Best Director
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Actor
Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams (WINNER)
Nicolas Cage – Pig as Robin “Rob” Feld
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano as Cyrano de Bergerac
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM! as Jonathan Larson
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth as Lord Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker (WINNER)
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza as Alana Kane
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball
Kristen Stewart – Spencer as Diana, Princess of Wales
Best Supporting Actor
Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi (WINNER)
Jamie Dornan – Belfast as Pa
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast as Pop
Jared Leto – House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci
J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos as William Frawley
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon
Best Supporting Actress
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita (WINNER)
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma
Ann Dowd – Mass as Linda
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard as Oracene “Brandy” Price
Rita Moreno – West Side Story as Valentina
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Adam McKay and David Sirota – Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Best Adapted Screenplay
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Sian Heder – CODA
Tony Kushner – West Side Story
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Best Cinematography
Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Greig Fraser – Dune
Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story
Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley
Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast
Best Editing
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast
Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza
Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog
Joe Walker – Dune
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)
Robert Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune
Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell – West Side Story
Janty Yates – House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette – Dune (WINNER)
Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards – Belfast
Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch
Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen – West Side Story
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley
Best Score
Congratulations to @HansZimmer – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Score. @dunemovie #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/eb4IZbSxXK
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)
Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog
Jonny Greenwood – Spencer
Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley
Best Song
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)
“Be Alive” – King Richard
“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall
“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up
Congratulations to @billieeilish and FINNEAS – winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Song. @007 #NoTimeToDie #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/aSqmORMajP
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Hair and Makeup
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Cruella
Dune
House of Gucci
Nightmare Alley
Best Visual Effects
Dune (WINNER)
The Matrix Resurrections
Nightmare Alley
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Animated Feature
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @MitchellsMovie – winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Animated Feature. #MitchellsVsMachines #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/fv7NAZwDCJ
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Comedy
Licorice Pizza (WINNER)
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Don’t Look Up
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Best Foreign Language Film
Congratulations to the cast and crew of Drive My Car – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #DriveMyCar #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/9zVgTuO5fj
— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Drive My Car • Japan (WINNER)
Flee • Denmark / France / Norway / Sweden / United Kingdom / United States
The Hand of God • Italy
A Hero • France / Iran
The Worst Person in the World • Norway
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Succession (HBO) (WINNER)
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix) (WINNER)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us as Randall Pearson (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil as David Acosta (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)
Billy Porter – Pose as Pray Tell (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna (Showtime) (WINNER)
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment as Dr. Brooke Taylor (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer as Jeanette Turner (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight as Diane Lockhart (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil as Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Paramount+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO) (WINNER)
Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV+)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us as Kevin Pearson (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight as Hal Wackner (Paramount+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Sarah Snook – Succession as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (HBO) (WINNER)
Christine Lahti – Evil as Sheryl Luria (Paramount+)
Andrea Martin – Evil as Sister Andrea (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight as Liz Reddick (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us as Beth Pearson (NBC)
Best Comedy Series
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great as Peter III (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows as Nandor (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max) (WINNER)
Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva as Wickie (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair as Ji-Yoon Kim (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure as Issa Dee (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education as Eric Effiong (Netflix)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows as Guillermo de la Cruz (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts as Isaac Higgintoot (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love as Herbert Green (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live as Various Characters (NBC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+) (WINNER)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! as Mildred Layton (Apple TV+)
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two as Pat Dubek (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live as Various Characters (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved by the Bell as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio (Peacock)
Best Limited Series
Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
Best Movie Made for Television
Oslo (HBO) (WINNER)
Come from Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix (Hulu) (WINNER)
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin as Ritchie Tozer (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision as Vision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life as Marcus Watkins (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death as Christopher Duntsch (Peacock)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass as Father Paul Hill (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan (HBO) (WINNER)
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia as Mahalia Jackson (Showtime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad as Cora Randall (Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alexandra “Alex” Russell (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond (HBO) (WINNER)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass as Riley Flynn (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad as Royal (Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown as Detective Colin Zabel (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death as Randall Kirby (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha as C. L. Franklin (National Geographic)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid (HBO) (WINNER)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick as Betsy Mallum (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision as Agnes / Agatha Harkness (Disney+)[i][h]
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers as Frances Welty (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown as Lori Ross (HBO)
Best Animated Series
What If…? (Disney+) (WINNER)
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney Junior)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
Best Foreign Language Series
Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Best Talk Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC / Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Best Comedy Special
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) (WINNER)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)
