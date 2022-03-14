Critics Choice Awards 2022: The Power of the Dog, Ted Lasso win big, here is the full winners list

Critics’ Choice Awards for the year 2022 were given out on Sunday, March 13. These awards are given by American-Canadian Critics Choice Association and they honour the best in film and TV. The ceremony is usually held in mid-January. This year, it was rescheduled due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and newer variants of the coronavirus.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer. This is the fourth consecutive time Diggs has hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony.

Going in, movies Belfast and West Side Story were tied for the most number of nominations with 11 nods, trailed by Dune and The Power of the Dog with 10 nods each.

In TV shows, Succession was at the top with 8 nominations, followed by Evil and Mare of Easttown with 5 nods each.

While The Power of the Dog emerged as the big winner among movies with 4 wins, Ted Lasso received the most trophies (also 4) among television shows.

Billy Crystal was bestowed with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here are all the winners:

FILM:

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

tick, tick… BOOM!

West Side Story

Best Director

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Actor

Will Smith – King Richard as Richard Williams (WINNER)

Nicolas Cage – Pig as Robin “Rob” Feld

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog as Phil Burbank

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano as Cyrano de Bergerac

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM! as Jonathan Larson

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth as Lord Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye as Tammy Faye Bakker (WINNER)

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter as Leda Caruso

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza as Alana Kane

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball

Kristen Stewart – Spencer as Diana, Princess of Wales

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kotsur – CODA as Frank Rossi (WINNER)

Jamie Dornan – Belfast as Pa

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast as Pop

Jared Leto – House of Gucci as Paolo Gucci

J. K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos as William Frawley

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog as Peter Gordon

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story as Anita (WINNER)

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast as Ma

Ann Dowd – Mass as Linda

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog as Rose Gordon

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard as Oracene “Brandy” Price

Rita Moreno – West Side Story as Valentina

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast (WINNER)

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Adam McKay and David Sirota – Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Sian Heder – CODA

Tony Kushner – West Side Story

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Cinematography

Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser – Dune

Janusz Kamiński – West Side Story

Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley

Haris Zambarloukos – Belfast

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn – West Side Story (WINNER)

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Belfast

Andy Jurgensen – Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras – The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker – Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan – Cruella (WINNER)

Robert Morgan and Jacqueline West – Dune

Luis Sequeira – Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell – West Side Story

Janty Yates – House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Zsuzsanna Sipos and Patrice Vermette – Dune (WINNER)

Jim Clay and Claire Nia Richards – Belfast

Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen – The French Dispatch

Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen – West Side Story

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau – Nightmare Alley

Best Score

Hans Zimmer – Dune (WINNER)

Nicholas Britell – Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood – Spencer

Nathan Johnson – Nightmare Alley

Best Song

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die (WINNER)

“Be Alive” – King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto

“Guns Go Bang” – The Harder They Fall

“Just Look Up” – Don’t Look Up

Best Hair and Makeup

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune (WINNER)

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Animated Feature

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (WINNER)

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Comedy

Licorice Pizza (WINNER)

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Best Foreign Language Film

Congratulations to the cast and crew of Drive My Car – winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Foreign Language Film. #DriveMyCar #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/9zVgTuO5fj — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022

Drive My Car • Japan (WINNER)

Flee • Denmark / France / Norway / Sweden / United Kingdom / United States

The Hand of God • Italy

A Hero • France / Iran

The Worst Person in the World • Norway

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game as Seong Gi-hun (Netflix) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us as Randall Pearson (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil as David Acosta (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession as Logan Roy (HBO)

Billy Porter – Pose as Pray Tell (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets as Shauna (Showtime) (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment as Dr. Brooke Taylor (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer as Jeanette Turner (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight as Diane Lockhart (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil as Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin – Succession as Roman Roy (HBO) (WINNER)

Nicholas Braun – Succession as Greg Hirsch (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show as Cory Ellison (Apple TV+)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us as Kevin Pearson (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession as Tom Wambsgans (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight as Hal Wackner (Paramount+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook – Succession as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (HBO) (WINNER)

Christine Lahti – Evil as Sheryl Luria (Paramount+)

Andrea Martin – Evil as Sister Andrea (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight as Liz Reddick (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession as Gerri Kellman (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us as Beth Pearson (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez – Pose as Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon as Sheldon Cooper (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great as Peter III (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building as Charles-Haden Savage (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows as Nandor (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks as Deborah Vance (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Elle Fanning – The Great as Catherine the Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva as Wickie (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair as Ji-Yoon Kim (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure as Issa Dee (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso as Roy Kent (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education as Eric Effiong (Netflix)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows as Guillermo de la Cruz (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts as Isaac Higgintoot (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love as Herbert Green (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live as Various Characters (NBC)

Also Read | Mare of Easttown review: Kate Winslet delivers a magnificent performance in HBO murder mystery series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso as Rebecca Welton (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! as Mildred Layton (Apple TV+)

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks as Ava Daniels (HBO Max)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two as Pat Dubek (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live as Various Characters (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved by the Bell as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio (Peacock)

Best Limited Series

Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Best Movie Made for Television

Oslo (HBO) (WINNER)

Come from Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michael Keaton – Dopesick as Dr. Samuel Finnix (Hulu) (WINNER)

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin as Ritchie Tozer (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision as Vision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life as Marcus Watkins (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death as Christopher Duntsch (Peacock)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass as Father Paul Hill (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown as Marianne “Mare” Sheehan (HBO) (WINNER)

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia as Mahalia Jackson (Showtime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha as Aretha Franklin (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad as Cora Randall (Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid as Alexandra “Alex” Russell (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus as Armond (HBO) (WINNER)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass as Riley Flynn (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad as Royal (Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown as Detective Colin Zabel (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death as Randall Kirby (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha as C. L. Franklin (National Geographic)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus as Tanya McQuoid (HBO) (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick as Betsy Mallum (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision as Agnes / Agatha Harkness (Disney+)[i][h]

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers as Frances Welty (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown as Lori Ross (HBO)

Best Animated Series

What If…? (Disney+) (WINNER)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney Junior)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

Best Foreign Language Series

Squid Game (Netflix) (WINNER)

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC / Syndicated)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Best Comedy Special

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) (WINNER)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)