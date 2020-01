Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: The complete winners list

Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won top acting honours at Critics’ Choice Awards 2020. Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger won top acting honours at Critics’ Choice Awards 2020.

The 25th Critics’ Choice Awards was held on Monday at The Barker Hangar in California, US. Here’s a look at who won what at the awards gala:

BEST PICTURE – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ACTOR – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS – Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS – Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE – The Irishman

BEST DIRECTOR – Sam Mendes, 1917 and Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY – Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – Greta Gerwig, Little Women

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – Roger Deakins, 1917

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

BEST EDITING – Lee Smith, 1917

BEST COSTUME DESIGN – Ruth E. Carter, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP – Bombshell

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – Avengers: Endgame

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE – Toy Story 4

BEST ACTION MOVIE – Avengers: Endgame

BEST COMEDY – Dolemite Is My Name

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE – Us

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM – Parasite

BEST SONG – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman and Glasgow (No Place Like Home), Wild Rose

BEST SCORE – Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

BEST DRAMA SERIES – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES – Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES – Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES – Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES – Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES – Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES – Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES – Andrew Scott, Fleabag (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES – Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

BEST LIMITED SERIES – When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION – Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

BEST TALK SHOW – The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) and Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL – Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

