Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: Roma wins big, Lady Gaga and Glenn Close bag Best Actress award

Roma is the top winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.
The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.
The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied for top television winners with three apiece.
Black Panther and Vice each won three awards, including best actor for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.
Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:
Film: Roma
Actor: Christian Bale, Vice
Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, The Wife and Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Acting ensemble: The Favourite
Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Production design: Black Panther
Editing: First Man
Costume design: Black Panther
Hair and makeup: Vice
Visual effects: Black Panther
Animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Action movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout
Comedy: Crazy Rich Asians
Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, Vice
Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Sci-fi or horror: A Quiet Place
Foreign language: Roma
Song: Shallow, A Star Is Born
Score: First Man, Justin Hurwitz
Drama series: The Americans
Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, The Americans
Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, Barry
Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Limited series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
TV movie: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Animated series: BoJack Horseman