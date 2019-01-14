Critics’ Choice Awards 2019: Roma wins big, Lady Gaga and Glenn Close bag Best Actress award

Roma is the top winner at the Critics’ Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.

The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for The Wife and Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born. The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.

The Americans and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tied for top television winners with three apiece.

Black Panther and Vice each won three awards, including best actor for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Winners of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards, presented Thursday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California:

Film: Roma

Actor: Christian Bale, Vice

Actress: TIE, Glenn Close, The Wife and Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Young actor:/actress: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Acting ensemble: The Favourite

Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Original screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Adapted screenplay: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Production design: Black Panther

Editing: First Man

Costume design: Black Panther

Hair and makeup: Vice

Visual effects: Black Panther

Animated feature: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Action movie: Mission Impossible: Fallout

Comedy: Crazy Rich Asians

Actor, comedy: Christian Bale, Vice

Actress, comedy: Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Sci-fi or horror: A Quiet Place

Foreign language: Roma

Song: Shallow, A Star Is Born

Score: First Man, Justin Hurwitz

Drama series: The Americans

Actor, drama series: Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Actress, drama series: Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Supporting actor, drama series: Noah Emmerich, The Americans

Supporting actress, drama series: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Comedy series: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Actor, comedy series: Bill Hader, Barry

Actress, comedy series: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Supporting actor, comedy series: Henry Winkler, Barry

Supporting actress, comedy series: Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Limited series: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

TV movie: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Actress in a TV movie or limited series: TIE: Amy Adams, Sharp Objects and Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Supporting actor in a TV movie or limited series: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Supporting actress in a TV movie or limited series: Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Animated series: BoJack Horseman