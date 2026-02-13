Crime 101 movie review: Biggest crime of this Chris Hemsworth heist thriller is underusing Halle Berry

The crime that hits you hardest when watching this effective heist thriller is how underused Halle Berry remains.

In this film with a good count of un-showy actors – even Hemsworth has about him a wounded, guarded air – the 59-year-old who has described her current Hollywood phase as her “second act” slices right through all the muscle to the heart. That is, every time she is on screen, which is really not that much time.

Occupying filmmaker Michael Mann’s territory, Layton is similar but different, putting his characters in place with much care and patience. That the crime itself, which is pulling off thefts of diamonds, does not get as much attention doesn’t really matter – for the most part.