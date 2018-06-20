Creed 2 trailer: Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone to take on bigger challenges this time

Michael B Jordan returns as Apollo Creed in Creed 2. Michael B Jordan returns as Apollo Creed in Creed 2.

Michael B Jordan is back as Adonis Creed in the sequel to the popular 2015 film. The trailer of the sequel, Creed 2, just released and we can see that this time Adonis has to face an even bigger challenge. The trailer shows that Micheal’s Apollo is recovering from his injury while his girlfriend, played by Tessa Thompson, is supporting him. Apollo is facing a competitor who he knows is dangerous. Fans will get to see Sylvester Stallone play the iconic role of Rocky Balboa one more time. In the trailer too, he can be seen as a mentor to Apollo.

The first film of the franchise was directed by Ryan Coogler who has since then directed the blockbuster Marvel film, Black Panther. Michael B Jordan also gained immense popularity after starring as Erik Killmonger in the movie. Creed 2, however, is directed by Steven Caple Jr. Steven earlier directed the 2016 film, The Land.

Watch the trailer of Creed 2 here:

The film’s synopsis reads,”Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.”

Creed 2 stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd