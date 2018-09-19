Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Crazy Rich Asians to release in India on September 21

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy-drama film directed by Jon M Chu and it is scheduled to release in India on September 21.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Updated: September 19, 2018 11:27:23 am
crazy rich asians poster Crazy Rich Asians stars Constance Wu and Henry Golding.
Jon M Chu’s smash hit film Crazy Rich Asians will release in India on September 21. The film, which features Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh, is based on the acclaimed worldwide bestseller of the same name by Kevin Kwan.

The story follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore where she learns that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors.

The screenplay has been penned by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim, and a sequel of the film is already in development.

The film is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures.

