scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcome baby boy: ‘Mother and child are in good health’

Son Ye-jin’s agency confirmed that the couple welcomed a baby boy on November 27. The actors tied the knot in March 2022.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin wedding picsSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome baby boy. (Photos: Actors agencies)

Actor-couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin welcomed their first child a baby boy on November 27. The Crash Landing On You stars got married in March this year and announced their pregnancy in July. Son Ye-jin’s agency confirmed the news and also said that the child and mother are in good health. 

Son Ye-jin’s agency, MS Team Entertainment, told Spot TV News on November 27, “Son Ye-jin has a son today,” and added “both mother and child are in good health.”

Earlier, talking about this next phase in his life, Hyun Bin had told Allkpop,  “It still doesn’t feel real. People around me tell me that it feels real when I see the child in front of my eyes. And I think it’s going to be like that. This is such a great blessing so I am waiting with a good heart.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

Son Ye-jin penned a long message on Instagram and announced her pregnancy in July. She wrote, “Today, I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement~ As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet. 

She added, “I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us~ I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health.. Be happy.” 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Team Melli and the Socrates legacyPremium
Team Melli and the Socrates legacy
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were also seen together in the 2018 action-thriller movie The Negotiation.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 07:19:19 pm
Next Story

50-yr-old cyclist killed after BMW car rams into him on Mahipalpur flyover

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar party Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor
Inside Karan Johar’s party: Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor turn heads
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close