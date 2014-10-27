Crack pipe found at Ashley Greene’s apartment

Adrian is suing the 27-year-old actress, claiming he suffered permanent respiratory damage from the fire. Several other tenants in the building are also suing Greene, reported TMZ online. (Source: AP)

A crack pipe was found at ‘Twilight’ actress Ashley Greene’s apartment after last year’s fire, according to her building manager Adrian Mayorga

Adrian claimed after the fire broke out, he saw Greene along with her brother and her rumoured boyfriend Ryan Phillippe appeared to be “disoriented… they looked like they were drunk or under the influence of something” in the hallway.

Despite his own injuries, Adrian said, “The only people I saw getting treated was Ashley Greene, her brother Joe Green, and her – the current boyfriend, Ryan Phillippe.”

Ryan submitted a sworn declaration to Greene’s attorney earlier this week, claiming that not only was he not in the apartment the night of the fire but he also has never been in the building.

A source close to Greene denied Adrian’s claims. “There was no crack pipe found in Ashley’s apartment. It’s all hearsay from unnamed sources – Mayorga’s claiming he heard from a friend of an unidentified worker who may have entered the apartment.

“Additionally, Phillippe went on the record saying he wasn’t there.”

