Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Pulp Fiction actor Tim Roth’s son Cormac Roth dies at 25

Cormac Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

Cormac RothCormac Roth was 25. (Photo: tim_roth_/Instagram)

Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday. Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on October 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” to the end.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CORM (@cormacroth)

He urged everyone to see their doctors.

Cormac Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 09:33:37 am
