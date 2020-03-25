Contagion medical expert tests positive for coronavirus

Dr Ian Lipkin, who served as a medical expert on 2011 film Contagion, has tested positive for coronavirus. Dr Ian Lipkin, who served as a medical expert on 2011 film Contagion, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Ian Lipkin, who served as a medical expert on Steven Soderbergh directorial Contagion, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Lipkin revealed the same during an interview with Fox Business. He said, “I would like to say on this show tonight, this has become very personal to me. Because I have COVID as of yesterday. It’s miserable.”

Dr Ian Lipkin worked as a medical expert on 2011 film Contagion that follows the plot of a pandemic that is increasingly infecting the world. In many ways, the effects of the pandemic shown in Contagion are now starting to mirror real-life events.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey,” Dr Lipkin added.

The Steven Soderbergh film had an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Lawrence Fishburne, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow among others.

Many celebrities including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko and Daniel Dae Kim among more have tested positive for coronavirus. In India, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive and is getting treated in Lucknow.

The number of positive cases around the world has crossed 400,000. In India, the cases stand at over 500.

