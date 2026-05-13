Conan O’Brien set to return as Oscars host in 2027

Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the Oscars for the third consecutive year in 2027, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor have announced.

O’Brien is set to reunite with producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year, while Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will return as producers for a third time. Sweeney will also serve as a writer.

“We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars,” said Kramer and Howell Taylor.

“They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community — and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor.” Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, praised O’Brien for creating remarkable energy around the Oscars.