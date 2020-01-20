Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Complete list of winners

A partial list of winners at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles:
FILM
Actress: Renée Zellwegger, Judy
Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Ensemble: Parasite
Actress in a supporting role: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Actor in a supporting role: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood
Stunt Ensemble: Avengers: Endgame
TELEVISION
Actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Comedy series ensemble: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Drama series ensemble: The Crown
Actor in a TV movie or limited series: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verson
Actress in a limited TV movie or series: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
TV Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones
___
Life Achievement: Robert De Niro
