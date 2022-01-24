Company behind Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie to build a film studio in outer space

Space Entertainment Enterprise, which is one of the production companies behind Tom Cruise’s much talked about outer space-set movie, has plans to build an entire film studio in space by December 2024, reported Variety.

As per the publication, SEE has released plans to build a space station module that will include a sports and entertainment arena, as well as a content studio.

The module, called SEE-1, will be built by Axiom Space, America private space infrastructure developer, which was given NASA’s approval in January 2020 to build a commercial component of the International Space Station.

In a statement founders of Space Entertainment Enterprise, the couple Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, said (quoted by Variety), “SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space. It will provide a unique, and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.”

The statement continued, “With worldwide leader Axiom Space building this cutting-edge, revolutionary facility, SEE-1 will provide not only the first, but also the supreme quality space structure enabling the expansion of the two trillion-dollar global entertainment industry into low-Earth orbit.”

Cruise’ space film will not be the first to be be made in space. Russia trumped America in a this sort-of space race.

In October, 2021, actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko travelled to International Space Station (ISS) in a Soyuz MS-19 aircraft to film about 35 to 40 minutes of footage from the movie titled Vyzov, or The Challenge.

Cruise’s movie, meanwhile, is not currently in active development. It was reported to be directed by Doug Liman, who has also directed the action star in Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX are also involved in the production.