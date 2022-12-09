scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globes

The Jan. 10 ceremony will be the 80th edition of the Globes. Nominations for the 2023 awards will be announced on Monday.

Jerrod CarmichaelJerrod Carmichael in September won an Emmy Award for his show Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel. (Photo: goldenglobes/Twitter)

US comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael will host the Golden Globes in January when the annual awards ceremony will be broadcast to audiences once again, organisers said on Thursday. The awards for film and television return to screens next month after network NBC had cancelled its January 2022 airing of the ceremony, and major Hollywood studios and actors boycotted the event, following a backlash over ethical lapses among the organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

In September, the Comcast-owned network said it would resume its live broadcast of the Globes, citing organisers’ steps to address ethics and a lack of diversity among voters.

Also Read |Wonder Woman 3, Man of Steel 2 cancelled as DC reshapes future; Jason Momoa to be recast as Lobo: Report

Carmichael, who in September won an Emmy Award for his show Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, follows in the footsteps of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon as host.

“His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing CongressPremium
Behind surge in Gujarat: Modi 2022, Modi 2024, missing Congress

“Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

The Jan. 10 ceremony will be the 80th edition of the Globes. NBC has said it has committed to airing the show for one year as part of an agreement with the HFPA.

Following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times published in 2021, the HFPA was criticised for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

Advertisement

The HFPA responded with a broad range of measures, including new ethics guidelines. It admitted 103 new voters from 62 countries outside of the United States, bringing the total voters to 200.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

According to NBC, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with members who are 19.5% Latino, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern.

Nominations for the 2023 awards will be announced on Monday.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 09:20:23 am
Next Story

‘Ebola could have wiped us all’: slow lockdown haunts Uganda

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty launch Cirkus song Current Laga Re
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close