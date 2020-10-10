Come Away trailer: Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo star in a different kind of fairy-tale

Come Away is scheduled to be released on November 13, 2020 in the US. (Photo: Relativity Media)

Directed by Brenda Chapman the trailer of Come Away is out. The film stars Angelina Jolie, David Oyelowo, Keira Chansa, Jordan A Nas, Reece Yates, Anna Chancellor among others in major roles.

The film, penned by Marissa Kate Goodhill, looks like a typical Disney fairy-tale movie with a dreamy vibe, magic, exotic locations. The difference is, the film features black actors in prominent roles. Also, it is not a Disney movie.

The film looks family-friendly in more ways than one. It has popular fictional characters Jordan A Nash’s Peter Pan and Keira Chansa’s Alice (yes, the one from Lewis Carroll’s stories) as a sibling pair. Oyelowo and Jolie play the roles of their parents. After the oldest sibling (Reece Yates’ David) dies, it is up to Alice and Peter to help their parents overcome the tragedy.

Come Away looks like a delight. The exploration of popular fairy-tale characters through the prism of family certainly looks interesting. The whimsical tone of the film is also quite appealing. The presence of black actors playing important characters is rare for a mainstream fairy-tale fantasy movie and that is welcome as well.

