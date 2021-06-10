Colin Trevorrow: Jurassic World Dominion is the culmination of six movies

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022. (Photo: Universal Pictures)

Jurassic World: Dominion is still a year away from release, but Universal Pictures has already begun promotions for the film. The studio has announced that a five-minute preview of the film will be attached to the IMAX screenings of F9, the ninth Fast and Furious movie.

Dominion is the sixth film in the entire franchise that began with Steven Spielberg’s original in 1993. It will pick up from the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The JA Bayona directorial ended with dinosaurs escaping into the world after being freed. Dominion will address the fallout.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Colin Trevorrow explained, “It begins the story that we’re telling in Dominion. It’s a bit of a self-indulgent thing for the child in me because I always wanted to see dinosaurs as they were in the Cretaceous period.”

He also said that the film is “a culmination of six movies” meaning that it will conclude the story that began with the original film.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise the roles of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, and Scott Haze are also part of the film’s cast.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will return from the original trilogy. Goldblum briefly appeared in Fallen Kingdom too. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 10, 2022.