Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch join Sam Mendes’ 1917

British filmmaker Sam Mendes’ 1917 has added a bevy of stars to its cast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film basically appears to be a British version of Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune, which has become popular for its array of multiple top tier actors.

1917 has added Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Mark Strong and Richard Madden to the cast. George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman were already a part of the film.

MacKay and Chapman play the roles of British soldiers on a single day during the Great War. The other actors’ roles are not known as yet.

Andrew Scott, Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan and Claire Duburcq are also included in the cast.

The film is a World War II drama. Mendes has written the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns. Other details are presently being kept under wraps.

Sam Mendes is best known for his successful run with James Bond franchise. He directed Bond films Skyfall and Spectre. He has also directed critically acclaimed films like Road to Perdition and American Beauty (his directorial debut).

American Beauty earned Mendes the Oscar and Golden Globe awards for Best Director.