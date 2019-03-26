Dumbo director Tim Burton: Colin Farrell was a real collaborator

Tim Burton’s live-action version of the Disney animated film Dumbo hits Indian screens on March 29. Starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, Eva Green and Alan Arkin in pivotal roles, Dumbo is the story of a baby elephant who is mocked in a circus because of his oversized ears.

Farrell plays Holt Farrier who is asked to take care of the elephant, and eventually his kids form an unbreakable bond with Dumbo. Holt lost his left arm in the First World War and upon his return, he discovers that his wife is dead and the circus has been taking care of his kids.

“By the time he comes back, his wife has passed away and his children were raised by the circus. He has also lost his left arm in battle, so he is both physically and psychologically wounded. He comes back to a life he doesn’t recognize. He doesn’t know how to deal with the grief of having lost his wife,” Colin Farrell said.

This is the first time that Colin Farrell will be collaborating with director Tim Burton. Burton said, “(Holt is) war-damaged. He is missing an arm. He used to be a star. He hasn’t seen his kids and he doesn’t really know how to talk to them.”

On Farrell’s casting, the ace filmmaker said, “To try and do that subtly and emotionally takes a certain type of person, somebody who understands drama, comedy and emotion, all mixed together. It is a subtle part, and those are sometimes the hardest ones to do. Colin’s great because he did it, he really understood the mixture of all of those things. Plus, he can ride a horse one-armed, and you can’t say that about everybody. He was a real collaborator, and really fun to work with.”

Dumbo is the first out of three live-action adaptations by Disney this year. Dumbo will be followed by Aladdin and The Lion King.