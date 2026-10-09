‘Jackie Chan of India’: Cody Rhodes praises Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming live-action reboot of the popular video game franchise Street Fighter. The Bollywood actor will portray Dhalsim, the iconic yoga master and warrior who is the only Indian character in the Street Fighter universe. Ahead of the film’s release, Vidyut’s co-stars Andrew Schulz and Cody Rhodes have heaped praise on him.

During an appearance on the YouTube podcast Flagrant, Andrew and Cody began discussing Vidyut after watching a video of the actor entering a meditative state for 15 minutes during a recent promotional event in Mumbai. “The GOAT. Praying for us at that content event where the trailer was about to premiere. He is something. Look at that hair,” Cody said.