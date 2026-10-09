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‘Jackie Chan of India’: Cody Rhodes praises Street Fighter co-star Vidyut Jammwal
In Street Fighter, Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal will portray Dhalsim, the iconic yoga master and warrior who is the only Indian character in the Street Fighter universe.
Actor Vidyut Jammwal is gearing up to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming live-action reboot of the popular video game franchise Street Fighter. The Bollywood actor will portray Dhalsim, the iconic yoga master and warrior who is the only Indian character in the Street Fighter universe. Ahead of the film’s release, Vidyut’s co-stars Andrew Schulz and Cody Rhodes have heaped praise on him.
During an appearance on the YouTube podcast Flagrant, Andrew and Cody began discussing Vidyut after watching a video of the actor entering a meditative state for 15 minutes during a recent promotional event in Mumbai. “The GOAT. Praying for us at that content event where the trailer was about to premiere. He is something. Look at that hair,” Cody said.
Andrew added, “True monk. It was amazing. He’s just a fascinating guy. First of all, one of the most handsome guys ever. His body is absolutely shredded. We would just grab dinner and chat with him. What a fascinating guy.”
Wrestlet Cody Rhodes then went to ask comedian Andrew Schulz about his first meeting with Vidyut Jammwal. “Did you guys talk about how protein is a myth?” asked Cody. “He is a vegan guy. He also told me that protein is a myth,” he added. The wrestler further praised Vidyut by calling him the most handsome man in the world. “I think everyone left telling someone that ‘I think I met the most handsome man that’s ever been seen.’ I called Brandy and said the same.”
ALSO READ | Vidyut Jammwal buries himself in snow, climbs trees in the wild; fans call him a ‘legend’
Cody also recalled how Vidyut had gifted him the skull necklace worn by his Street Fighter character Dhalsim on the last day of shooting. The wrestler said, “He gave me that necklace with a handwritten note. He left it on my bus on my last day. He also gave two different shawls because my daughter was born while we were filming. The kindest, nicest guy. He’s a monk, a practicing monk.”
Echoing Cody Rhodes’ praise, Andrew Schulz compared Vidyut Jammwal to martial arts legend Jackie Chan. “Ten generations of his family have been practicing martial arts. He’s like the Jackie Chan of India. If you look up his stunt work, it’s unbelievable. He wanted me to come to India.”
Street Fighter is set to hit the theatres in India on October 16. It will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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